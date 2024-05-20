Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,950 Shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 619,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 244,000 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 138,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,965 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 82.0% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 118,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 53,274 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SILJ opened at $12.85 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $968.89 million, a PE ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.29. Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $12.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.65.

Amplify Junior Silver Miners ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

