Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes $225,000 Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FIW. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,109,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 536.3% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 106,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 89,643 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 627,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,915,000 after acquiring an additional 51,616 shares during the period. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. raised its position in First Trust Water ETF by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. Stegent Equity Advisors Inc. now owns 37,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 24,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662 shares during the period.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $106.65 on Monday. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $107.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.17.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

