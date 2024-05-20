Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 19,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Arbe Robotics Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBE opened at $1.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.92. Arbe Robotics Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $3.31.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.00 million. Arbe Robotics had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 2,959.18%. On average, analysts expect that Arbe Robotics Ltd. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

