Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 13,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 54,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,123,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Adamsbrown Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

BATS USMV opened at $84.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.02 and its 200 day moving average is $79.54.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.