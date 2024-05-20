Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,390 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,197.4% in the fourth quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on PLTR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. HSBC boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $21.76 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.39 and a 52-week high of $27.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.73 and a 200-day moving average of $20.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,743,166.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.57, for a total transaction of $1,178,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,743,166.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $124,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 191,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,777,314.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,457,938 shares of company stock valued at $415,665,719 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

