Martin Brand Sells 14,320,787 Shares of London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Free Report) insider Martin Brand sold 14,320,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 9,150 ($114.92), for a total transaction of £1,310,352,010.50 ($1,645,757,360.59).

London Stock Exchange Group Stock Performance

Shares of LSEG stock opened at GBX 9,336 ($117.26) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,765.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.35. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 7,784 ($97.76) and a 1-year high of GBX 9,696 ($121.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 9,246.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 9,057.13.

London Stock Exchange Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be issued a dividend of GBX 79.30 ($1.00) per share. This is a positive change from London Stock Exchange Group’s previous dividend of $35.70. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. London Stock Exchange Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8,333.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LSEG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a £110 ($138.16) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of £101.64 ($127.66).

About London Stock Exchange Group

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

