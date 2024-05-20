Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Bought by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 224.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,712 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,539 shares during the period. ING Groep NV owned about 0.08% of Match Group worth $7,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 432.1% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $31.28 on Monday. Match Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.66 and a twelve month high of $49.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.43.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.04. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 433.59% and a net margin of 19.03%. The business had revenue of $860.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $855.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Match Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Match Group from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Match Group from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.43.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

