MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) Lifted to “Buy” at Argus

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $30.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock. Argus’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.28% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

MDU Resources Group Price Performance

MDU Resources Group stock opened at $25.80 on Monday. MDU Resources Group has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.78.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MDU Resources Group will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rob L. Johnson purchased 36,291 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $923,968.86. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,639.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MDU Resources Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $958,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 986.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 532,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,424,000 after purchasing an additional 483,358 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 248.4% during the 4th quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 56,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 39,980 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MDU Resources Group by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,931,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,045,000 after purchasing an additional 972,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qsemble Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 71.44% of the company’s stock.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

