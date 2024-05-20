Meridian Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Meridian Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 49.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APD. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 16,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Addison Capital Co boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Inceptionr LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $328.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $273.77.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Up 2.2 %

Air Products and Chemicals stock opened at $262.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $58.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $241.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.90%.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

