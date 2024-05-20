Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems reduced its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,735 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 279,146 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $309,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 267,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $296,041,000 after buying an additional 23,305 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,219 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $292,589,000 after acquiring an additional 95,421 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 225,239 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $249,580,000 after purchasing an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 192,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $233,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,587.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 1,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,490.18, for a total transaction of $1,889,548.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 244 shares in the company, valued at $363,603.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,288,061 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,212.00 to $1,360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $975.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,270.00 to $1,510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,257.14.

Shares of MTD opened at $1,522.75 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1,306.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,213.99. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,535.86. The company has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.16.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.61 by $1.28. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 662.32% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $925.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.Its industrial instruments comprise industrial weighing instruments and related terminals, automatic dimensional measurement and data capture solutions, vehicle scale systems, industrial software, metal detection equipment, x-ray systems, check weighing equipment, camera-based imaging equipment, track-and-trace solutions, and product inspection systems.

