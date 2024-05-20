Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $130.00 price target on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $98.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.76% from the company’s current price.

MU has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.92.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of MU opened at $125.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.32 and a beta of 1.27. Micron Technology has a 52 week low of $60.50 and a 52 week high of $130.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $114.70 and a 200-day moving average of $93.89.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.69. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 20.57% and a negative return on equity of 8.98%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $563,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 788,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,431,525.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.30, for a total transaction of $583,377.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 148,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,753,868.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 417,446 shares of company stock worth $47,867,783 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Micron Technology

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% in the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.