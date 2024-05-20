Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Receives $24.70 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.70.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TIGO shares. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Millicom International Cellular from $18.00 to $26.10 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Millicom International Cellular from $22.50 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Millicom International Cellular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TIGO opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Millicom International Cellular has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $24.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $18.32.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The technology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter. Millicom International Cellular had a return on equity of 0.08% and a net margin of 0.12%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 1,431.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Millicom International Cellular in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,925 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Millicom International Cellular by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America. It offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice, and short message services; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

