Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.
Mission Produce Stock Up 1.6 %
Mission Produce stock opened at $12.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.27. Mission Produce has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.51. The firm has a market cap of $911.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 160.88 and a beta of 0.50.
Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.16. Mission Produce had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $258.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.40 million. Equities analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 271,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 29,561 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Mission Produce by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Produce during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.
Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.
