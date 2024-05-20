Mizuho Begins Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.

Rubrik Price Performance

Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

