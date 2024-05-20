Mizuho Begins Coverage on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Investment analysts at Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.79% from the company’s current price.
Rubrik Price Performance
Shares of Rubrik stock opened at $36.57 on Monday. Rubrik has a fifty-two week low of $31.96 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.
Rubrik Company Profile
