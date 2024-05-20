Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mondelez International in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Down 1.0 %

MDLZ opened at $71.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $95.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.99 and a 200-day moving average of $71.42. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MDLZ shares. StockNews.com cut Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Mondelez International from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.75.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

