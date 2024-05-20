Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lessened its position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 8.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 196,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,913,000 after purchasing an additional 15,609 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 47,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,945,000 after buying an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 251.9% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 36,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,876,000 after buying an additional 25,927 shares during the period. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $730.05 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $392.10 and a 12-month high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $676.50 and its 200-day moving average is $638.38.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total transaction of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,043,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares in the company, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,130 shares of company stock valued at $31,063,503. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $743.78.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

