Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems lessened its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,060 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,635. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $681.83, for a total transaction of $7,500,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 130,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,145,181.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $735.00, for a total value of $147,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $691,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,130 shares of company stock worth $31,063,503 over the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $730.05 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $778.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a PE ratio of 87.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $676.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $638.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $789.00 to $799.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $743.78.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

