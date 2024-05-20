MorphoSys AG Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share (NASDAQ:MOR)

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs upped their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of MorphoSys in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Leerink Partnrs analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.54) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.56). The consensus estimate for MorphoSys’ current full-year earnings is ($2.43) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for MorphoSys’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.76) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.82) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.78.

MorphoSys Stock Down 1.8 %

MOR opened at $19.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.45. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $4.18 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($1.73). MorphoSys had a negative net margin of 226.79% and a negative return on equity of 694.31%. The business had revenue of $29.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of MorphoSys by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in MorphoSys by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,421 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Henry James International Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at about $426,000. Finally, SAL Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. 18.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

