MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Receives $11.78 Average PT from Brokerages

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.78.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.25 price objective (up from $17.00) on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

MorphoSys Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOR opened at $19.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. MorphoSys has a 12 month low of $4.18 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.46 and a beta of 1.15.

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($2.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($1.73). MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 694.31% and a negative net margin of 226.79%. The company had revenue of $29.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.99 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MorphoSys will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of MorphoSys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,241,000. Henry James International Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MorphoSys by 105.8% in the first quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 88,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 45,506 shares during the period. SAL Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of MorphoSys in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,333,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in MorphoSys by 130.4% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 18,413 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

MorphoSys Company Profile

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients suffering from various cancers in Europe, Asia, and the United States. The company's product pipeline includes Pelabresib that is in Phase 3 trials to treat myelofibrosis and thrombocythemia; Tulmimetostat, a product candidate in Phase 1/2 trials for the treatment of solid tumors and lymphomas; Felzartamab, an antibody directed against CD38 for renal autoimmune diseases and relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; Ianalumab, a candidate in Phase 3 clinical trials for Sjögren's disease, lupus nephritis, and other autoimmune diseases; Abelacimab that is in Phase 3 trials for venous thromboembolism prevention and cancer-associated thrombosis; Setrusumab, which is in Phase 2/3 trials for osteogenesis imperfecta; and Bimagrumab, a product candidate in Phase 2b trials for adult obesity.

