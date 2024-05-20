Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS) vs. PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) Financial Review

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and Motus GI (NASDAQ:MOTS – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for PROCEPT BioRobotics and Motus GI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Motus GI 0 0 1 0 3.00

PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has a consensus target price of $61.20, indicating a potential downside of 10.13%. Motus GI has a consensus target price of $28.88, indicating a potential upside of 27,243.75%. Given Motus GI’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Motus GI is more favorable than PROCEPT BioRobotics.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Motus GI has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Motus GI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -66.12% -41.35% -27.92% Motus GI -3,239.75% -1,731.08% -115.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Motus GI’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 25.71 -$105.90 million ($2.12) -32.12 Motus GI $319,000.00 1.67 -$12.87 million ($15.64) -0.01

Motus GI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Motus GI, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.1% of Motus GI shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Motus GI shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Motus GI on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Motus GI

Motus GI Holdings, Inc. operates as a medical technology company in the United States. It develops Pure-Vu system, a medical device to facilitate the cleansing of a poorly prepared gastrointestinal tract during the colonoscopy and facilitates upper gastrointestinal endoscopy procedures. The company was formerly known as Eight-Ten Merger Corp. and changed its name to Motus GI Holdings, Inc. in November 2016. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

