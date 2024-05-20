M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other M&T Bank news, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,215. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Christopher E. Kay sold 1,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.78, for a total transaction of $280,033.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,278.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kirk W. Walters sold 28,845 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $4,182,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $923,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,034 shares of company stock worth $19,706,471 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE:MTB opened at $153.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.53 and a fifty-two week high of $156.65.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.26 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 19.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.09 EPS. Analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

