M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems

Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTB stock opened at $153.79 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.51. The company has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $156.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by ($0.11). M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 35.16%.

In related news, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.91, for a total value of $230,999.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,811.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $6,709,317.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,034 shares of company stock worth $19,706,471. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.48.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

