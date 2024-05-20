Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Stock analysts at Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 92.31% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Myomo in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Myomo Stock Performance

MYO opened at $3.64 on Monday. Myomo has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $5.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48 and a beta of 1.51.

Myomo (NYSEAMERICAN:MYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Myomo had a negative net margin of 47.77% and a negative return on equity of 94.02%. On average, analysts expect that Myomo will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Myomo

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kirk purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 186,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,746.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Myomo during the 3rd quarter worth $325,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC raised its position in Myomo by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 188,883 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Myomo by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,397,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 278,544 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Myomo by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors purchased a new position in Myomo in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. 44.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Myomo Company Profile

Myomo, Inc, a wearable medical robotics company, designs, develops, and produces myoelectric orthotics for people with neuromuscular disorders in the United States, China, Germany, and internationally. The company offers MyoPro, a myoelectric-controlled upper limb brace or orthosis product used for supporting a patient's weak or paralyzed arm to enable and improve functional activities of daily living.

