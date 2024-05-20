Nanobiotix (NBTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Nanobiotix (NASDAQ:NBTX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 22nd. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Nanobiotix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NBTX stock opened at $7.23 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.56. Nanobiotix has a twelve month low of $4.55 and a twelve month high of $11.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nanobiotix in a research report on Friday, April 26th.

About Nanobiotix

Nanobiotix SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology, focuses on developing product candidates for the treatment of cancer and other unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is NBTXR3, a sterile aqueous suspension of crystalline hafnium oxide nanoparticles used for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma, head and neck cancers, liver cancers, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, esophageal cancer, rectal cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer.

