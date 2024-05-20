NanoXplore Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:GRA)

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2024 earnings estimates for NanoXplore in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Cormark analyst M. Whale now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share.

Get NanoXplore alerts:

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating on shares of NanoXplore in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.75.

NanoXplore Trading Up 0.8 %

TSE GRA opened at C$2.45 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$417.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NanoXplore has a 12 month low of C$1.87 and a 12 month high of C$3.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer Pierre-Yves Terrisse bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$26,800.00. Insiders have acquired a total of 34,780 shares of company stock worth $88,969 over the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NanoXplore

(Get Free Report)

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NanoXplore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoXplore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.