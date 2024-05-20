National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target Raised to C$113.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Free Report) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$109.00 to C$113.00 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$121.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$121.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$110.00 to C$109.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a reduce rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$108.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$110.50.

TSE:NA opened at C$115.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$39.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$112.77 and its 200 day moving average price is C$103.56. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of C$84.27 and a 1-year high of C$116.81.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.38 by C$0.21. The company had revenue of C$2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.72 billion. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 34.22%. As a group, analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.848222 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 44.63%.

In other National Bank of Canada news, Director Yvon Charest bought 331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$103.19 per share, with a total value of C$34,155.89. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

