National Bankshares Boosts Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Price Target to C$76.00

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$73.00 to C$76.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$76.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Desjardins boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$65.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$67.00 to C$69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$67.23.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Trading Up 0.9 %

TSE:CM opened at C$67.24 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a twelve month low of C$47.44 and a twelve month high of C$69.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$63.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$66.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.32.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.69 by C$0.12. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 29.50% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of C$6.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.07 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.8194726 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.05%.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

