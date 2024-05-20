National Bankshares Raises Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Price Target to C$13.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN – Free Report) had its target price lifted by National Bankshares from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CHE.UN. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday.

TSE:CHE.UN opened at C$9.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.48. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$7.60 and a twelve month high of C$9.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$8.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. This is a boost from Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.42%.

In related news, Senior Officer Timothy Neil Montgomery bought 5,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$5.93 per share, with a total value of C$35,236.06. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

