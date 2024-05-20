National Bankshares Raises Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Price Target to C$9.00

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Shares of TSE FVI opened at C$7.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.04. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -49.63 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.86. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 12 month low of C$3.56 and a 12 month high of C$7.95.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). Fortuna Silver Mines had a negative net margin of 3.98% and a negative return on equity of 2.02%. The firm had revenue of C$361.23 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines will post 0.2874728 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. In related news, Senior Officer Eric Chapman sold 48,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.41, for a total value of C$313,375.65. Also, Senior Officer David Whittle sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.91, for a total transaction of C$26,617.11. Insiders have sold a total of 66,516 shares of company stock worth $434,382 over the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It operates through Mansfield, Sanu, Sango, Cuzcatlan, Bateas, and Corporate segments. The company primarily explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold. Its flagship project is the Séguéla gold mine, which consists of approximately 62,000 hectares and is located in the Worodougou Region of the Woroba District, Côte d'Ivoire.

