Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Autolus Therapeutics from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.70.

Autolus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of AUTL opened at $4.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.36. Autolus Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.01 and a one year high of $7.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.03.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.18). Analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autolus Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autolus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 21,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 11,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

