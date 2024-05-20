Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Needham & Company LLC reissued their buy rating on shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $320.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

CDNS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Cadence Design Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $326.11.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $288.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $286.05. Cadence Design Systems has a 52-week low of $203.13 and a 52-week high of $327.36. The firm has a market cap of $78.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.21, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.36, for a total value of $165,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,639,372.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James D. Plummer sold 2,412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.40, for a total transaction of $760,744.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,923 shares in the company, valued at $7,229,914.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,298 shares of company stock worth $33,247,394 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

