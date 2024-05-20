Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

CIFR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $6.00 price target (up from $5.50) on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cipher Mining from $4.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cipher Mining has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.50.

CIFR stock opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 8.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.18 and a beta of 2.32. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $5.75.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. Cipher Mining had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $43.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.73 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Cipher Mining will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 93.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,720 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Cipher Mining in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Cipher Mining by 25.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and operation of industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc operates as a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

