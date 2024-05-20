Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $82.09.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Up 1.9 %

LSCC opened at $72.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.77, a PEG ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 1.41. Lattice Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $51.96 and a 12 month high of $98.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.84.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 28.61% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company had revenue of $140.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.08 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Elizabeth M. Schwarting sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $44,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,864. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 23,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.78, for a total transaction of $1,720,388.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 124,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,281,394.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,391 shares of company stock valued at $3,270,775 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

