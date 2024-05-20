Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CRLBF. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Cresco Labs from $1.75 to $2.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners upgraded shares of Cresco Labs from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2.63.

OTCMKTS CRLBF opened at $2.16 on Thursday. Cresco Labs has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $746.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $184.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

