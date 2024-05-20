NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) versus InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT) Financial Comparison

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Free Report) and InvenTrust Properties (NYSE:IVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.7% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of NETSTREIT shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of InvenTrust Properties shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get NETSTREIT alerts:

Profitability

This table compares NETSTREIT and InvenTrust Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NETSTREIT 4.57% 0.52% 0.34% InvenTrust Properties 2.70% 0.45% 0.28%

Dividends

Volatility & Risk

NETSTREIT pays an annual dividend of $0.82 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. InvenTrust Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.90 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. NETSTREIT pays out 911.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. InvenTrust Properties pays out 900.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. NETSTREIT has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years and InvenTrust Properties has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

NETSTREIT has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InvenTrust Properties has a beta of 1.03, indicating that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares NETSTREIT and InvenTrust Properties’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NETSTREIT $131.90 million 9.93 $6.84 million $0.09 198.36 InvenTrust Properties $260.27 million 6.59 $5.27 million $0.10 252.60

NETSTREIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than InvenTrust Properties. NETSTREIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than InvenTrust Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for NETSTREIT and InvenTrust Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NETSTREIT 1 3 5 0 2.44 InvenTrust Properties 0 0 1 0 3.00

NETSTREIT currently has a consensus price target of $18.09, suggesting a potential upside of 1.37%. InvenTrust Properties has a consensus price target of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2.93%. Given InvenTrust Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InvenTrust Properties is more favorable than NETSTREIT.

About NETSTREIT

(Get Free Report)

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets. Led by a management team of seasoned commercial real estate executives, NETSTREIT's strategy is to create the highest quality net lease retail portfolio in the country with the goal of generating consistent cash flows and dividends for its investors.

About InvenTrust Properties

(Get Free Report)

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (the "Company," "IVT," or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component. Management pursues the Company's business strategy by acquiring retail properties in Sun Belt markets, opportunistically disposing of retail properties, maintaining a flexible capital structure, and enhancing environmental, social and governance ("ESG") practices and standards. A trusted, local operator bringing real estate expertise to its tenant relationships, IVT has built a strong reputation with market participants across its portfolio. IVT is committed to leadership in ESG practices and has been a Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark ("GRESB") member since 2013.

Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.