New Fortress Energy Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Capital One Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for New Fortress Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, May 16th. Capital One Financial analyst W. Suki now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.46. The consensus estimate for New Fortress Energy’s current full-year earnings is $2.07 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for New Fortress Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on NFE. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of New Fortress Energy from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

New Fortress Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:NFE opened at $26.72 on Monday. New Fortress Energy has a one year low of $25.06 and a one year high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.62.

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The firm had revenue of $690.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Institutional Trading of New Fortress Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 563.6% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of New Fortress Energy in the first quarter valued at $95,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 15.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in New Fortress Energy during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in New Fortress Energy by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

Further Reading

