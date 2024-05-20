NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAMS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $15,018,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $26.35.
NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
