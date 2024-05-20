NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.25.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NAMS. Scotiabank initiated coverage on NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on NAMS

Insider Buying and Selling at NewAmsterdam Pharma

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director James N. Topper acquired 8,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $181,223.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at $64,681,223.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other NewAmsterdam Pharma news, Director James N. Topper purchased 8,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $181,223.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,008,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,681,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Johannes Jacob Piete Kastelein sold 190,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $4,095,234.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fcpm Iii Services B.V. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,157,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $22,015,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $18,920,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter valued at about $15,018,000. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 300,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after purchasing an additional 51,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $20.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.38. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12-month low of $5.63 and a 12-month high of $26.35.

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 million. On average, equities analysts expect that NewAmsterdam Pharma will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Get Free Report

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.