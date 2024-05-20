Noble Financial Weighs in on Lifeway Foods, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Free Report) – Analysts at Noble Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lifeway Foods in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Noble Financial analyst J. Gomes now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. Noble Financial currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lifeway Foods’ current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share.

LWAY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Lifeway Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Lifeway Foods from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $18.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.11 million, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.19. Lifeway Foods has a 52 week low of $5.75 and a 52 week high of $28.61.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Lifeway Foods had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $44.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lifeway Foods by 4.8% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 246,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after buying an additional 11,383 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lifeway Foods during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,353,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lifeway Foods by 37.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 109,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after acquiring an additional 30,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Lifeway Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $405,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 12,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods

In other news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,477,305.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Julie Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of Lifeway Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $172,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,117,081 shares in the company, valued at $36,477,305.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ludmila Smolyansky sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $133,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,229,753 shares in the company, valued at $32,932,785.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,734 shares of company stock valued at $2,518,940. 31.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lifeway Foods Company Profile

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types. The company offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; drinkable yogurt; and fresh made butter and sour cream.

