Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target lifted by CIBC from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lowered Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$31.96.

Get Northland Power alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NPI

Northland Power Stock Up 2.1 %

TSE:NPI opened at C$24.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$22.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.87. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. Northland Power has a 12-month low of C$19.36 and a 12-month high of C$30.56.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). The company had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.2723005 earnings per share for the current year.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.67%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.