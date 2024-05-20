Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Rating Increased to Hold at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Desjardins decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lowered Northland Power from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.96.

Northland Power Stock Up 2.1 %

NPI opened at C$24.10 on Thursday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$19.36 and a twelve month high of C$30.56. The firm has a market cap of C$6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$22.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.87.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The solar energy provider reported C($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.92). Northland Power had a negative return on equity of 2.09% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company had revenue of C$626.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$614.15 million. Research analysts forecast that Northland Power will post 1.2723005 EPS for the current year.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

About Northland Power

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

