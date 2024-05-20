Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.42 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.36.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Barclays decreased their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Shares of NCLH opened at $16.11 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.59. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.16.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 136.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Norwegian Cruise Line will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

