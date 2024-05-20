NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.10 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.28.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.73 million for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 304.39% and a negative net margin of 80.76%. On average, equities analysts predict that NovaBay Pharmaceuticals will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NovaBay Pharmaceuticals

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals stock. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:NBY) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 718,768 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Armistice Capital LLC owned 11.01% of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.25% of the company's stock.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells eyecare, skincare, and wound care products in the United States and internationally. It offers Avenova Spray, a solution for removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, such as the eyelid; and wound care products, which are used for cleansing and irrigation as part of surgical procedures, as well as treating certain wounds, burns, ulcers, and other injuries under the NeutroPhase and PhaseOne brands.

Featured Stories

