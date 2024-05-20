Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, May 13th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Novavax from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Novavax from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Novavax from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th.

In related news, insider Filip Dubovsky sold 47,312 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total value of $657,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $541,446.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Novavax by 9.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,551,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,633,000 after acquiring an additional 978,873 shares during the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its holdings in Novavax by 4.3% in the first quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 8,117,827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,803,000 after acquiring an additional 337,071 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 619,370 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC bought a new position in Novavax in the fourth quarter worth about $7,294,000. Finally, TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Novavax by 23.9% in the first quarter. TSP Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,376,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,582,000 after acquiring an additional 265,250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVAX opened at $13.01 on Monday. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.53 and a 12-month high of $15.00. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.22.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $93.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.41) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novavax will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, that promotes improved health by discovering, developing, and commercializing vaccines to protect against serious infectious diseases. It offers vaccine platform that combines a recombinant protein approach, nanoparticle technology, and its patented Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance the immune response.

