NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 54,019.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after acquiring an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $88,598,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,471 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,349,610 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,144,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,637 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,477,385 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,702,951,000 after buying an additional 1,805,763 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $728,543,000. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on NVDA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NVIDIA from $970.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $966.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total value of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.57, for a total value of $7,975,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,124,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $896,933,663.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $298.06 and a 52-week high of $974.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $882.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $687.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 22.9 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

