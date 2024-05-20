NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) PT Raised to $1,100.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “positive” rating on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Susquehanna’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.95% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NVDA. UBS Group raised their target price on NVIDIA from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $900.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,002.18.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $924.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $882.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $687.42. NVIDIA has a 12-month low of $298.06 and a 12-month high of $974.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a PE ratio of 77.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 22.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,052,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,845,476.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.97, for a total transaction of $19,975,319.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,052,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $925,845,476.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $940.00, for a total transaction of $120,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,931,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,278 shares of company stock valued at $52,689,898 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspect Partners LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 5.6% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,717,000. Vima LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 98.9% in the 1st quarter. Vima LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. National Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 14.4% in the first quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 23,511 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.