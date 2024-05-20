Oppenheimer Lowers Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Price Target to $4.50

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACHGet Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SACH

Sachem Capital Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN SACH opened at $3.20 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.68. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $2.98 and a 12 month high of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 million, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.69.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at $10,046,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.