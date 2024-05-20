Oppenheimer Lowers Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Price Target to $4.50

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 40.63% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on Sachem Capital in a report on Monday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock.
Sachem Capital Trading Down 0.6 %
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Sachem Capital by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,283,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after buying an additional 14,153 shares during the period. Melia Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at $10,046,000. US Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sachem Capital by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 362,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 32,618 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital during the third quarter valued at about $706,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 75,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 39,984 shares in the last quarter. 18.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp. operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company engages in the originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term loans secured by first mortgage liens on real property. It offers short term loans to real estate investors or developers to fund its acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, development, and/or improvement of residential or commercial properties.
