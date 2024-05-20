O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Position Boosted by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 266 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 55 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 57 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 61 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 57.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

ORLY opened at $1,012.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1,080.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,027.31. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $860.10 and a 1 year high of $1,169.11. The stock has a market cap of $59.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,125.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,123.64.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total transaction of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 6,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,062.60, for a total value of $6,847,394.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 205,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $217,933,947. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,300 shares of company stock worth $16,988,797 over the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

