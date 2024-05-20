Organigram (TSE:OGI) Given New C$4.35 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research note published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Organigram from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a speculative buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Organigram from C$2.00 to C$2.70 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Organigram and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Shares of Organigram stock opened at C$2.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$279.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 6.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Organigram has a twelve month low of C$1.35 and a twelve month high of C$3.95.

In other news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$62,964.80. Insiders own 27.32% of the company’s stock.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

