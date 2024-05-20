Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) to Post Q1 2025 Earnings of ($1.00) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) – HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Outlook Therapeutics in a research note issued on Friday, May 17th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.00) for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Outlook Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.99) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Outlook Therapeutics’ Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OTLK. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Brookline Capital Management upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.40 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Outlook Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ OTLK opened at $7.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.41. Outlook Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $40.60. The stock has a market cap of $101.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 0.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OTLK. Rosalind Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Outlook Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,723,000. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 420.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 338,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 273,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Outlook Therapeutics by 132.3% in the third quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 88,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.