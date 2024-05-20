Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.25) Per Share

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Ovid Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 16th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.25) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.24). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ovid Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ovid Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.23) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.61) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OVID. B. Riley began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on Ovid Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ovid Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.08.

Ovid Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.15 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.47, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $223.48 million, a PE ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.69. Ovid Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $4.14.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Ovid Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a negative net margin of 10,691.14%. The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ovid Therapeutics

In other Ovid Therapeutics news, CEO Jeremy M. Levin bought 18,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $50,364.48. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,616,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,982,133.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovid Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,274,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

About Ovid Therapeutics

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

